North Alabama health professionals discuss symptoms some patients have had after coronavirus vaccines

Patients and health professionals say the symptoms associated with coronavirus were significantly worse than any symptoms from the vaccine.

"COVID was bad. The vaccine was nothing compared to having COVID," said Kisha Montgomery.

Montgomery is fully vaccinated against coronavirus and already had the virus back in December. She said her symptoms with the second shot were worse than the first. She said she had a fever and body aches after the second shot.

Montgomery got her first vaccination a couple weeks after having the virus, but guidance has since changed and patients are asked to wait three months. Now, even with the new guidance, some patients are seeing symptoms.

"People who have had COVID tend to have a little more of a reaction," said Dr. Wayne Peters.

Dr. Peters says he had just a little arm soreness when he got his shots. His office has vaccinated hundreds, and some patients did have symptoms, but a lot did not.

"It's nothing to keep you from getting the vaccine," said Dr. Peters.

Some people with coronavirus had symptoms after the first shot, some after the second and some not at all. Dr. Peters says they let everyone know that they might feel sick for a few hours after their shot.

Sand Mountain Family Practice got a new shipment of vaccines just this week. They're looking for patients to vaccinate and don't have a waitlist. Click HERE to learn more.