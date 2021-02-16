North Alabama has lake effect snow for the second time this year

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Huntsville can count the number of times we've had lake effect snow in North Alabama this year, on just one hand.

“This happens about, maybe a couple of times a season or so. Depends on how cold it gets," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Robert Boyd.

Since big snowfalls aren't a regular occurrence in our region, Boyd said having lake effect snow won't impact the people of North Alabama anymore than a regular snowfall does.

“Just the same effects that snow, in general, has on the areas in the deep south because we don’t normally get snow, but when we get snow, it becomes a big, you know, changer of I guess our activities until it melts or goes away," he said.

Lake effect snow causes places up north to accumulate more snow than it does down here. While it may only give us a few more inches of snow than we would get otherwise, Boyd said we still see the impacts of lake effect snow on our roads.

“It can start causing similar issues that any other snow can form and can cause. Like on roads and everything, you know, driving over it and cars compacting it," said Boyd.