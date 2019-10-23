North Alabama football games moved to Thursday

Heavy rain is moving most of North Alabama's football games from Friday to Thursday.

Here are the Thursday night games:

Addison vs Hatton

Albertville vs Sardis

Ardmore vs Madison County

Austin vs James Clemens

Asbury vs Sand Rock

Boaz vs Etowah

Bob Jones vs Huntsville- Milton Frank Stadium

Brewer vs Scottsboro

Brindlee Mt. vs New Hope

Brooks vs Elkmont

Central vs Rogers

Clements vs Lexington

Jemison vs Columbia- Louis Crews Stadium

Phillips vs Cherokee

Danville vs Fairview

Deshler vs West Limestone

Douglas vs Alexandria

East Limestone vs Guntersville

Fyffe vs Ider

Hackleburg vs Vina

Hazel Green vs Hartselle

Gaylesville vs Falkville

JP2 vs DAR

Mars Hill Bible vs Shoals Christian

Phil Campbell vs Colbert Heights

Randolph vs North Jackson

Red Bay vs Tharptown

Russellville vs Dora

Section vs North Sand Mountain

Sheffield vs Tanner

West Morgan vs Priceville

Woodville vs Decatur Heritage

Has your high school's game moved? Let us know at newsroom@waaytv.com.