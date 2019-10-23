Clear

North Alabama football games moved to Thursday

Rain forcing football to reschedule this week.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Heavy rain is moving most of North Alabama's football games from Friday to Thursday. 

Here are the Thursday night games:

Addison vs Hatton
Albertville vs Sardis
Ardmore vs Madison County
Austin vs James Clemens
Asbury vs Sand Rock
Boaz vs Etowah
Bob Jones vs Huntsville- Milton Frank Stadium
Brewer vs Scottsboro
Brindlee Mt. vs New Hope
Brooks vs Elkmont
Central vs Rogers
Clements vs Lexington
Jemison vs Columbia- Louis Crews Stadium
Phillips vs Cherokee
Danville vs Fairview
Deshler vs West Limestone
Douglas vs Alexandria
East Limestone vs Guntersville
Fyffe vs Ider
Hackleburg vs Vina
Hazel Green vs Hartselle
Gaylesville vs Falkville
JP2 vs DAR
Mars Hill Bible vs Shoals Christian
Phil Campbell vs Colbert Heights
Randolph vs North Jackson
Red Bay vs Tharptown
Russellville vs Dora
Section vs North Sand Mountain
Sheffield vs Tanner
West Morgan vs Priceville
Woodville vs Decatur Heritage

Has your high school's game moved? Let us know at newsroom@waaytv.com. 

