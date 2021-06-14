Clear

North Alabama finally dries Monday but still hot

After an extended wet period in North Alabama we finally start to dry out Monday. It will still be hot and muggy but both temperatures and humidity drop the next few days.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 8:12 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

This workweek is looking much quieter, but still warm. A weak cold front is moving through North Alabama this morning and will slowly drop south towards Birmingham by tonight. Although it won't bring much of a cool down Monday, eventually temperatures and humidity drop, tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs still hover near 90 today with heat index values close to 100 before cooling to the mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday(thanks to a north breeze).

By late week, another cold front brings our next chance for showers and storms Saturday. At the same time, a tropical cyclone could be approaching the Gulf Coast next weekend too. How these two features interact will play a big role in our weekend forecast. It is still too early for specifics, but we will continue to monitor the trends closely. Stay with us for updates throughout the week.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
