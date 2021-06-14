North Alabama finally dries Monday but still hot

This workweek is looking much quieter, but still warm. A weak cold front is moving through North Alabama this morning and will slowly drop south towards Birmingham by tonight. Although it won't bring much of a cool down Monday, eventually temperatures and humidity drop, tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs still hover near 90 today with heat index values close to 100 before cooling to the mid-80s Tuesday through Thursday(thanks to a north breeze).

By late week, another cold front brings our next chance for showers and storms Saturday. At the same time, a tropical cyclone could be approaching the Gulf Coast next weekend too. How these two features interact will play a big role in our weekend forecast. It is still too early for specifics, but we will continue to monitor the trends closely. Stay with us for updates throughout the week.