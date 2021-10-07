Clear
North Alabama farm giving back through pumpkin deliveries

Hidden River Farms giving back to all of North Alabama.

Posted: Oct 7, 2021
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's pumpkin season and one North Alabama farm is sharing the joys of fall with others.

Hidden River farms in Hartselle is donating 1,800 pumpkins to non-profits and other deserving organizations.
Thursday 350 pumpkins went out to the Manna House in Huntsville.
The pumpkins are for food for those in need, and for children who may normally not get a pumpkin around Halloween to decorate.
Owner of Hidden River Farms, Mary-Sidney Ritch, said she wanted to expand their reach outside of the farm.

"I believe that if you are blessed with an over-abundance that you should share that and pay it forward, and help others," Ritch said.

They're making a few more stops around North Alabama for their free pumpkin drop-off, including the Etta Freeman fall festival in Decatur October 19. If you want to pick out a pumpkin yourself the farm is open on weekends all October, on Goose Pond Road in Hartselle.

