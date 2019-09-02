"When I see its in the direct line of my family members I get a little anxious to say the least," said Tammy Loy.
Loy lives in Huntsville, but is in touch with family and friends hundreds of miles away. She says she knows at least 30 people in the potential path of hurricane Dorian.
"I probably check in on them more than they want, but these things are serious storms," said Loy.
Her friends have sent her video of people standing on the beach near Melbourne, even though that's exactly what they are told not to do.
"I've got friends that say while other folks are evacuating, we're going out and watching the waves," said Loy.
WAAY31 talked with a Tim Rosser, a man who lives in one of the evacuation areas. He described waiting for the storm as "nerve-wracking," but told us he's planning to stick this one out.
"If I lose my roof, you know, then I'll head to a shelter," said Rosser.
Loy says some of her friends are sticking around, too.
"That just makes me so nervous," said Loy.
Related Content
- North Alabama families worried about loved ones in Hurricane Dorian's path
- North Alabama churches gather donations for Hurricane Dorian
- LifeSouth seeking Hurricane Dorian-related blood donations in North Alabama
- Hurricane Dorian still extremely powerful, slows slightly
- Hurricane victim reunites with North Alabama church
- What you need to know about Hurricane Dorian
- Huntsville group ready to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery
- North Alabama nurses travel to Florida to help hurricane victims
- Tropical Storm Dorian could become a hurricane by Tuesday as it threatens Puerto Rico
- Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch as Dorian approaches