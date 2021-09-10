North Alabama events commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

Several events are scheduled across North Alabama on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

Here are some of them:

FLORENCE

The University of North Alabama invites everyone to join us at Braly Stadium on Saturday, September 11, as the Lions take on Chattanooga.

This day will also be the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks and, throughout the evening, UNA will be recognizing active-duty members of our military, veterans, National Guard, first responders and healthcare workers for their roles.

The North Alabama Marching Pride will be performing a patriotic medley at halftime and will also be holding its annual Band Day, which will include hundreds of high school band members.

Schedule of Events

* 6:00 a.m. - ROTC Stair Run at Braly Stadium

(Breakfast provided by the UNA National Alumni Association)

* 12:00 p.m. - Tailgating

* 3:45 p.m. - Lion Walk

* 5:40 p.m. - Pre-game Festivities

* National Anthem flyover by a C130 Hercules from the 908th Airwing from Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala.

* 6:00 Kickoff

* Halftime - Patriotic Medley by the North Alabama Marching Pride

* Halftime Fireworks show from TNT Fireworks

RECOGNITIONS

* Numerous individuals and groups will be recognized at timeouts and quarter breaks.

Among those are four former Lion student-athletes.

- Former UNA football player (1979-82), Major Dwayne Williams, was killed in the attack on the Pentago on Sept. 11, 2001. His wife Tammy and daughter Kelcie will represent him at the game as UNA honors his sacrifice for our nation.

- Former UNA kicker Chandler Carrera is now a police officer and Austin, Texas, where he pulled a man from a burning truck in May, just moments before it exploded, saving the man's life.

- Former UNA baseball player Colonel Riley Brewer, will be honored for his career military service, which includes receiving a medal from the Pentagon for his role in logistics after a catastrophic Hurricane hit the Caribbean.

* Former UNA football player Colonel Jay Broadfoot was a member of two Gulf South Conference Championship teams at UNA and spent 30 years in the military, including tours in the Middle East and Asia.

ATHENS

One of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host the Athens 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race on September 11th at 7:00AM, at the Limestone County Courthouse. The annual race will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities. Special guests expected to be in attendance include: Honorary Guest Speaker Master Gunnery Sgt.(Ret) Mac McField (30 Years with USMC) and Devin Simmons of Athens, AL who will sing our National Anthem.

For more information about the race series or to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org

HARTSELLE

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, church leaders and pastors will unite for a 9/11 Prayer Vigil Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.

The program, held in honor and memory of law enforcement officers, military personnel, first responders, victims and their families, will take place at Hartselle First Missionary Baptist Church, 309 Bethel St.

The event, coordinated by George Hearring, will be open to the public. Any minister, preacher, evangelist, church choir or musician is invited to say a prayer or perform a song during the vigil.

HUNTSVILLE

On Saturday, September 11 the Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with AUSA, are proud to host a special Tribute Night at Toyota Field as we honor and remember our heroes in recognition of the 20th Anniversary.

This tribute day will feature events throughout the day, capped off by a softball game featuring the USA Patriots against the BeArded WARRIORS, a dazzling post-game fireworks display, and a live concert after the game with Brandon Elder. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the event.

Pre-Game Activities

9/11 Memorial Service: Madison Fire and Police departments will be hosting a memorial service beginning at 8:30 a.m. in honor of all of those who perished on September 11, 2001.

Adventure Fun Run: AUSA and Huntsville Boot Camp will be hosting a free adventure at Toyota Field following the conclusion of the 9/11 Memorial Service. Runners can register at https://bit.ly/AUSAfunrun. Check in starts at 8 a.m.

Cornhole Tournament: The AUSA Redstone Huntsville will be hosting a 16-team cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Space is limited and teams must register at https://bit.ly/AUSAcornhole.

Softball Clinic: The USA Patriots will be hosting a free youth softball clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. with stations including infield and outfield drills, pitching, hitting, and throwing. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/AUSAsoftballclinic.

Tribute Night Game

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5 p.m. The USA Amputee Patriots and BeArded WARRIORS softball game will be seven innings and is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.

T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 2,000 adults through the gates will receive a commemorative Tribute Night T-Shirt, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Meet and Greet: The USA Patriots softball team will be available for a meet and greet to sign autographs and take photos with fans on the concourse at Toyota Field from 5-5:30 p.m.

Parachute Team: Before the game, the All-Veterans Group Parachute Team will jump from the Rocket City sky and land on the field.

National Anthem: Sheena Collier will perform the national anthem, as a large American Flag is unfurled on the field by members of the local ROTC.

Tribute Night Fireworks: Following the game, a dazzling fireworks display will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Northrop Grumman.

Post-Game Concert: After the fireworks, country music star and former American Idol contestant Brandon Elder will be performing live from home plate.

HUNTSVILLE

9/11 and Beyond: Photographs from the Associated Press

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, this exhibition looks back at the World Trade Center's construction, destruction, and slow reemergence through 50 hand-selected photographs from the archives of The Associated Press. Organized by the Huntsville Museum of Art and The Associated Press.

September 11, 2021 - November 28, 2021

Recurring weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Location: 300 Church Street, Huntsville, AL

Price: Admission charged