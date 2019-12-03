Clear
North Alabama employers discuss child care issues

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber held a summit Tuesday morning to talk about solutions, including how to keep workers when they have children and what to do when parents have to work 2nd or 3rd shifts.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber says in the next five years, Alabama will have to add about half a million highly-skilled employees to the workforce to fill labor needs, and child care services aren't able to keep up.

The chamber held a summit Tuesday morning to talk about solutions, including how to keep workers when they have children and what to do when parents have to work 2nd or 3rd shifts. Employers at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing attended the event and said they want to learn how to improve their company.

"Discovering if there are community needs like affordable access to child care. Being aware about that and able to address those kinds of community challenges in a way that can influence others to follow suit," said Toni Eberhart with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

The event was held at the Jackson Center in Research Park and included employers from Redstone Arsenal.

