North Alabama emergency responders remind to get out of mobile homes when severe weather hits

With the possibility of more severe weather on the way, we want to remind you of why it's important if you live in a mobile home to get out and get to a safe place.

We spoke with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency director about why this week's storms are a reminder of why a safe place is always important.

Emergency responders and management agencies stress in mobile homes, the foundation is just not appropriate during severe weather.

You have nowhere safe to hide during a tornado, like the closet or the bathroom.

"A mobile home is just not a safe place to be during severe weather," said Rita White.

Limestone County EMA Director Rita White says she always stresses to people a mobile home is not structurally sound when it comes to storms.

In 2014, a tornado swept through Limestone County destroying a mobile home park.

"The mobile home will roll under the influence when it's high winds, and it's not just from a tornado," said Dan Dixon.

Dixon is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. He told WAAY 31 this issue does not only apply with a tornado. It could also happen with any thunderstorm. He said they are just too light and can be thrown up in the air and just demolished.

White told she us remembers the April 28th storm and says property shouldn't always be a concern over life or death.

"They had a storm shelter, but not everyone got in it, and unfortunately, a couple of people got killed there," she said.

Now, with storms on the way for the weekend, both Dixon and White say to stay weather aware starting now.

"Just a good idea to stay weather aware," said Dixon. "Do not wait until the day of severe weather to start thinking about what you're going to do. Think about that ahead of time, know where the shelters are," said White.

White says you should also share your plan with your children in case they have to be home alone.