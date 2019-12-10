North Alabama drivers brace for roads during winter weather advisory

With a Winter Weather Advisory in effect across North Alabama late into Tuesday and early Wednesday, drivers on the road in the early morning hours need to watch out for slick roads and be extra cautious, which is what drivers WAAY 31 spoke with Tuesday night said is exactly what they're going to do.

"If I didn't have to pay bills I probably would not of let my house," Tori Atkins, who lives in Huntsville, said.

Atkins said driving down these roads in this weather is worrisome, especially when having to go down the busier roads. She said she tries to take alternate routes, but the traveling pains still persist

"Tried to take Whitesburg, almost had an accident," Atkins said.

And, it's not going to get any better heading into the morning. With temperatures still near or below freezing, drivers will need to be extra careful when traveling through bustling streets.

Drivers like Atkins said they are just going to try to stay safe and warm anyway they can

"Just hoping I can stay warm, got my dog a sweater so he can stay warm," she said.

If you do have to get up for a morning commute, it's possible ice can be on your windshields, so make sure you give yourself time to get the snow and ice off your vehicle before you head out.