North Alabama dries out Thursday but flooding issues remain

Other than a few sprinkles and light showers Thursday, North Alabama will be dry but noticeably cooler and breezy. Over the last 3 days parts of North Alabama have received 4-8" of rain. This has lead to significant flooding of local creeks and rivers as well as closures of roads, businesses and schools Thursday. Fortunately, the next several days look much drier area-wide.

Temperatures will be cooler but some sun will break through Thursday and Friday afternoon to end the workweek and lasts through the weekend. The next shot at rain isn't until next week! Although it's bad news that we're getting all this rain at once, it'll end up being somewhat good news for our rainfall deficit. We've seen below average rainfall and parts of North Alabama are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. These few inches of rain will help close that gap.