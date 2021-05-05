North Alabama doctors discuss potential effect of coronavirus vaccine on menstruation

Women across the country are taking to social media to talk about changes they noticed in their menstrual cycles after taking the coronavirus vaccine. We spoke with doctors in North Alabama who explained what could be happening.

"At most of my GYN appointments, we at least talk about it," said Dr. Megan Zeien, OB-GYN with Marshall Medical Centers.

She says right now, she's answering plenty of questions from patients about reproductive health and the coronavirus vaccine.

"Most people in their family or close friends have been touched by Covid, so I find a lot of people at least understand the importance of it," said Zeien.

She says the vaccine could have a short-term effect on menstruation.

"Is it possible? Sure. Do we have data on it? No," said Zeien.

She says things like a fever, stress and exercise changes can affect someone's period and if the coronavirus vaccine is having an effect, it's short term.

"It's probably going to be very transient and not a big deal. It's definitely not going to affect future fertility," said Zeien.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health echoed the same confidence in the vaccine.

"I have two daughters, both of them took the Covid vaccine; one took Moderna, one took J&J," said Landers.

Dr. Zeien says there might not be a lot of data now, but the medical community is learning more everyday.

"Is it something we should worry about if the Covid vaccine affects our menstruation? I personally do not think so, but if anyone is concerned, there should be more data coming out with this Illinois study," said Zeien.

To participate in the study Dr. Zeien mentioned, click HERE.