North Alabama doctor explains coronavirus symptoms

A doctor with the Alabama Department of Public Health talked about what you need to be on the look out for as coronavirus pops up across the United States.

Local leaders and health officials all met to discuss preparations in Madison County if a case is diagnosed in the area.

Hospitals in Huntsville are working to prepare. Doctors say with it still being flu season, it will be hard for patients to differentiate what they have because the symptoms are similar.

James McCown said he’s not too concerned about coronavirus reaching North Alabama, but he does know what symptoms can be like.

"Not nervous at all. Just not something i think is going to effect anyone around here. It's just like the flu just worse," he said.

Dr. Karen Landers is a pediatrician and also works for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said anyone with the virus won't show symptoms for 2 to 14 days.

"Symptoms initially can be quite similar to influenza such as fever, cough, sore throat, potentially muscle aches, and chills," she explained.

Landers said that's why anyone experiencing those symptoms will be asked a variety of questions by doctors to determine if it’s coronavirus or some other illness.

"Respiratory viruses regardless of the virus have very similar symptomtology initially and that's why we have to screen for travel or other high risk factors," she said.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and officials are asking anyone who isn't feeling good to stay home until they get better to stop the spread of any illness.