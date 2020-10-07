North Alabama crews on standby to help with Hurricane Delta

It's already been a busy weather season for emergency management officials here in north alabama, and with hurricane delta approaching alabama counties that have already been impacted by storms this year already are putting out new calls for help.

Colbert County Emergency Management director, Michael David Smith, said some of the state's southern counties have already requested help for Hurricane Delta.

"They are still recovering from Hurricane Sally and now they're having to prepare for Hurricane Delta that's coming in and so they've put a request out to put people on stand by," said Smith.

Smith said for now they've got to see what Delta could do on the home front before committing to help other counties in Alabama.

"We're having to also keep an eye on that track because it's looking that it's possible that center of low pressure could by the time it makes it up here track over the shoals area which could in turn give us some severe weather or at least some heavy tropical rain," said Smith. "We got busy in December and January. Covid started in March. Then we had a fairly active severe weather season in the spring and now we're getting into hurricane season and it's just been one after the other."

Smith said his team is always here to help counties that need it too. They sent a few employees to help with Hurricane Sally for seven days and with North Alabama's secondary severe weather season approaching he said they're ready.

"We're doing the best we can to keep our head above water and making sure we enact those plans and stick to those plans," said Smith.

Smith said if all is well on the home front from Hurricane Delta they might send crews to help the sourthern counties but right now all of that is up in the air.