North Alabama congressman named ranking member of House subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, announced Tuesday he had been named ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science.

“It is a great honor to be named the ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. This subcommittee is certainly important to America, but even more so for North Alabama,” Aderholt said in a press release.

“This subcommittee is directly responsible for funding NASA and the FBI, along with the Department of Commerce. The FBI and NASA are two very important agencies to the economy of not only Huntsville, but also the northern portion of our state. NASA, of course, has a long history in this region and gave rise to Huntsville’s name as the Rocket City. And in just the past few years, the FBI has built a presence on Redstone Arsenal and is in the process of growing to a level of approximately 4,000 jobs.

“With my leadership on this subcommittee, I will work to ensure that North Alabama continues to lead as we return to the moon, put boots on Mars and travel into deep space. And with the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School, and growing footprint in North Alabama, I will also be a voice to let my colleagues know that North Alabama is in a prime position to be a hub for matters concerning our national security.”