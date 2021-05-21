North Alabama companies work to hire amid low unemployment

Alabama's unemployment rate is down to 3.6 percent!

That's a big difference from the 13.2 percent in April of last year as COVID-19 impacted so many jobs in Alabama. Right now, Decatur manufacturing company, Daikin, is preparing for its new job fair next month.

"We didn't hire as many people in 2020, but since the pandemic is starting to improve we've opened up positions and we've begun hiring again and it's going pretty well for us," said Daikin HR manager Paul Greer.

Daikin isn't alone. More companies are hiring right now and that's reflected in the new numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor. The number of people employed went up by more than 250,000 over the last year.

"Now we have many more opens than we did," said Greer.

Greer said so far Daikin has been able to mostly hire the people needed, but other companies haven't been so lucky.

"Other companies we've talked to we've heard they've had struggles with getting qualified applicants," said Greer.

April's 3.6 percent unemployment is the lowest it's been all 2021.

If you're one of the almost 80,000 Alabamians without a job and qualified for their openings, Greer says Daikin is excited for the potential to meet you at their job fair next month.

"Its an opportunity for us to streamline our approach, get candidates matched up with jobs, do screenings, do on-site interviews, and meet the needs of the candidates and our business all in one day," said Greer.

Daikin is looking to fill 12 positions in its upcoming job fair on June 5. To learn more click HERE.