North Alabama community comes together to help tornado victims

Much-needed supplies were sent to help people who were hit by the tornado in Lee County. They're coming from the United Methodist Disaster Response Warehouse in Decatur. If needed, they will send even more supplies..

One volunteer told WAAY 31 me they dropped everything as soon as they heard of the devastation. Jim Rogers is a former Marine who lives in Tennessee. He is on call for the warehouse whenever disaster strikes, "We come down here, they load us up, and then give us our destination, and we go," said Rogers.

The trailer had everything needed to help the people of Lee County salvage everything they can from their homes, "Rakes, flood buckets, tarps," said Rogers.

This is Roger's third year as a volunteer for the disaster response warehouse in Decatur. Seeing utter destruction is not something you get used to, "It's sad, but yet at the same time we're hoping to give the families some relief of what they need," said Rogers.

They don't know if they'll be asked to restock and go back, "When we unload and come back we'll find out," said Rogers.

The hours of driving is worth it to help people who need it the most right now, "It's just gods work. We just do it," said Rogers.