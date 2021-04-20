North Alabama college students say mental health resources are appreciated following Derek Chauvin murder trial

Prior to Tuesday's verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, colleges across the country began looking at ways to help their students understand and process the emotional outcome.

WAAY 31 spoke to North Alabama college students who said with everything going on in the world, these resources are greatly needed.

A trial that sent shockwaves through the country has concluded, but many are still left feeling emotionally drained.

It's why universities across the country are finding ways to protect their students' mental health during these trying times by adding counseling services and providing mental health hotlines for students as they grapple with what comes after the verdict.

We went to the University of Alabama in Huntsville to speak to local students about colleges taking these efforts. They said it's great thinking on the university's behalf.

"For universities to really take that leading step forward and try to resolve an issue before it can happen, it's an innovative idea. It's really good," said Tatum Cooper, college student.

Cooper and Annissa Robertson both said they believe universities taking students' mental health into consideration during these times makes them feel better.

"I know personally when the university sends out stuff about it, and they offer these extra services to help with everything going on, it makes me feel like seen and better heard, and it feels like I'm being acknowledged," said Robertson.

UAH has not yet said if it will offer these additional services to students, but Cooper and Robertson said they're confident they will and they'd want to take advantage when they do.

"If they haven't already implemented something, something exactly like what you're talking about, they definitely are on the road to making it that way," Cooper said.

"If they definitely offered it, I'd be very much so interested, so fingers crossed," said Robertson.

We reached out to other local universities to see if this is something they're offering their students but haven't heard back yet.