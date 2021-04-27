North Alabama clinic says teens not lining up for coronavirus vaccines like older adults

Teenagers can get the coronavirus shot, but we're learning they're not nearly as excited about getting it as older adults.

"We're seeing some but not enough that we'd like to vaccinate the community with. I'd like to see more," said Kisha Montgomery, Medical Assistant at Sand Mountain Family Practice.

The practice has vaccinated more than 6,000 patients since January. Montgomery says less than 10% of those have been teens. Her 19-year-old son was one of them.

"It was important to me to keep our families safe and our patients safe here," said Montgomery.

She says a lot of times, when teens are getting the shot, it's because their parents want them to.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says about 19% of people in the age range of 16 to 54 have gotten a coronavirus shot, compared to more than 68% of those 75 and up.

Montgomery says younger patients are important to help stop the spread.