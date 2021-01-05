Huntsville clinic expected to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine

A North Alabama clinic is preparing for when it receives its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Thrive Alabama has helped Huntsville Hospital hold drive-thru testing sites, but now, it's getting ready to administer the Moderna vaccine.

Mary Elizabeth Marr, the organization's CEO, explained the clinic will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to groups of people who fall under the Alabama Department of Public Health's guidelines. Marr said they will receive the Moderna vaccine during phase 1 of distribution, but how many they will get is still unknown.

"We just don't have the information yet as to how many we will get or when we will be receiving our vaccines. We're getting our freezer in and getting our workflow going and we are in our planning phase right now," she explained.

Marr said they don't have an ultra-cold freezer so they won't be eligible to distribute the Pfizer vaccine.

She explained they're working towards becoming a one-stop shop for their patients when it comes to vaccination or COVID-19 testing.

Marr also told WAAY 31 the clinic is still doing COVID-19 testing, but right now, it's only for its established patients.