North Alabama churches gather donations for Hurricane Dorian

A local church is gathering donations and gearing up to help any victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The Crisis Response Team at Decatur Church of Christ is monitoring the east coast. They plan to head out next week, after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.

It’s something the Crisis Response Team has been doing for about a year now.

But this time, they’ve got other churches joining in, with new donation drop-off locations in Athens, Priceville, and Hartselle.

You can drop off donations at Decatur Church of Christ, Bethel Church of Christ, Priceville Church of Christ (between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.), and Hartselle Church of Christ (between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., then 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.).

They’re collecting items like snack foods, cleaning supplies, and pet supplies.

After Grant Street Church of Christ and Austinville Church of Christ merged together, the Crisis Response Team says they have grown, and donations have doubled in times like these.

“We want to reach out and serve as much as we can, because we’ve been blessed. And being able to come together as this new congregation, the Decatur Church of Christ, we have even more resources than we’ve ever had, so we want to help more than we ever have," church member Cody Michael said. "We spent our whole week last week helping clean up here in Decatur after a bad storm. Now, we’re going to go out of state and try to help even more.”

In just one year, the church’s Crisis Response Team has responded to 18 different areas for natural disasters. Hurricane Dorian will make their 19th trip.