North Alabama cell phone repair stores impacted by coronavirus

If you need to get your cell phone repaired, it may take a little longer than usual.

It’s because of the coronavirus. A lot of cell phone parts are made in China and the virus forced several factories to shut down.

"It could be fairly detrimental," Jeff Sandridge, the owner of Smartphone Medics in Madison, said.

Sandridge said on average his store fixes about 7 to 8 phones a day. He depends on suppliers based in the US who order from factories in China, making it a lot tougher to order more parts.

"They're predicting that they could be shut down until April, and if that occurs then we might have some problems," he said.

Sandridge said suppliers did warn them this could happen so he decided to stock up on parts. but he knows if these factories remain shut down...things could get bad for business.

"We're good for another two to three weeks probably, but if it goes longer than that then yeah there could be some issues." he said.

"You know breaking a phone it isn't like paying a bill or anything like that, it's not a expected," Reko Armstead, who fixes phones at the store said.

Armstead said a lot of the repairs he does he takes personally so the issue goes beyond business for him. He said he's also worried about the effect it'll have on customers.

"They're just walking in and so a person can drive from across state and they expect hey yeah they'll surely have this screen in stock, you know because most stores you know we keep screens in stock at all times with this shortage it's just harder to keep them in stock," he said.

Sandridge said suppliers have already begun to raise prices on the repair parts. He said for now they are trying to keep their prices the same, but that may change.