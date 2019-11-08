North Alabama businesses honoring veterans with deals, discounts this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is approaching and to honor veterans, some local businesses are offering special deals and discounts.
Did we miss an offer? Let us know the details in the comments section below or email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Happy Veterans Day!
- Denny's is inviting all active, inactive and military personnel with a valid military ID or DD 214 into participating locations on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon for a complimentary "Build Your Own Grand Slam." The dish includes a selection of four items. The choices include pancakes, eggs, bacon strips, biscuits, hash browns and oatmeal.
- AMC Theatres is thanking military members possessing a valid military I.D. with a free large popcorn from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11. The offer is available for active duty service members and veterans who purchase a military-priced ticket using an AMC Stubs membership.
On Nov. 11, free flu vaccines are available from American Family Care to veterans with a proper ID.
Texas Roadhouse is inviting veterans and active members of the U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans, including active, retired, or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu. Proof of service is needed, which includes a military or VA card, or discharge papers. The deal is available at the locations on Jeff Road in Huntsville, Beltline Road in Decatur, and Cox Creek Parkway in Florence.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is honoring the armed forces on Nov. 11 with a free "Bad Daddy’s All American Burger" and side. The offer is valid for all active and former military members with a military ID card, Veterans Affairs or Discharge papers.
Publix is offering veterans, active military personnel and their families a 10% discount on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for in-store purchases and excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside, or online payments. A veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or driver’s license with veteran designation must be presented.
Flint River Dental is hosting a "Veteran’s Dental Day" free day of dentistry event at its Huntsville location. People may receive free exams, radiographs, cleanings, fillings, or extractions. They will be treated on a first come, first served basis. The event will run on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flint River Dental at 2246 Winchester Road NW, Suite 106 in Huntsville.
