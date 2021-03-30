North Alabama businesses contemplating whether or not to require masks after state order ends

In just a little over a week, Alabama will join other states like Texas and Mississippi with doing away with a statewide mask mandate.

This happens as the CDC director and President Joe Biden ask states to not ease up on coronavirus restrictions, with the director saying she has a feeling of "impending doom" if states continue to loosen restrictions.

Enforcing the mask mandate a little over a week before it expires hasn't been easy for some local businesses. Leandra Poux, the owner of Fire & Spice Tex Mex in Huntsville said within the last week, they've run into issues with some customers who didn't want to wear masks in the restaurant anymore.

"They would verbally abuse our employees, and it got to the point where it was happening four to five times a day," she said.

Poux hasn't decided if her restaurant will continue to enforce the masking policy when the state's and the county's orders end on April 9, because it's not a decision that can be made lightly. She said while she knows some people are tired of wearing masks, hearing the president and CDC director both speak so strongly about keeping safety restrictions isn't something that can be ignored.

"I'm 8 months pregnant, so I have to think of that way. I'm still working in here. We have people who have to live with others who are autoimmune deficient, so we always keep that in mind," she said.

Poux said whatever decision is made won't be made with political views in mind, but safety instead.

"Everyone has a political view on this, and that's not why we're here. We just want to do business and do it in a safe manner," she said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the governor's office to see if they had a statement regarding the CDC director's comment and have not heard back. She did release a statement Monday night saying despite the president's comments, she will continue to let the mandate expire next Friday.