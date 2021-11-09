North Alabama blood supply in better shape compared to rest of the state

Huntsville Hospital officials say their blood supply is in a safe range thanks to local donors, but that's not the case for all hospitals in the state, and officials are encouraging anyone who can to help by donating.

"The shortage of blood has reached a crisis level," Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, told the Associated Press. "We have critical shortages now throughout the health system."

AHA said LifeSouth, the donation center that supplies blood to the majority of Alabama's hospitals, has listed the statewide blood supply at "critical" levels. That means, on average, there is less than two days' supply of blood on their shelves.

Huntsville Hospital's Kristie Campbell on Tuesday credited local donors for keeping their supply at three to five days' worth for most blood types.

“I believe we are in a little bit better shape ... in North Alabama," Campbell said.

She said the donor base is more consistent here, which is a huge help.

However, the rest of the state isn't as fortunate. Williamson said it's not uncommon to see occasional shortages at a local level, but "it's pretty rare for us to see this level of blood shortage on a statewide basis."

The hospital organization said donations are urgently needed. The group also encouraged schools, colleges, churches, businesses and other organizations to host local blood drives as soon as possible.

"We are strongly encouraging people who can donate to please go donate," Williamson said.

LifeSouth supplies blood to all 17 hospitals in North Alabama. Throughout the pandemic, they've been in desperate need of blood donations.

“Usually, once school starts ramping back up and people start getting back to normal, we see an uptick in donations," Kami Mitchell, district community development coordinator for LifeSouth, told WAAY 31 this week. "We haven’t seen that uptick this year."