North Alabama blood donors can get an Amazon gift card from the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, so all blood or platelets donors from July 29 through August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
The organization says it currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
For more information you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also schedule an appointment to donate by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive.”
The American Red Cross released this North Alabama donation schedule on Monday:
Madison County
Huntsville
7/29/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
7/30/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
DeKalb County
Fort Payne
7/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ruhama Baptist Church Fort Payne, 3310 County Road 81
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
7/31/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/2/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/3/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/4/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Madison County Blood Donation Center, 1101 Washington St
8/5/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/6/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Morgan County
Trinity
8/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Joe Wheeler EMC - Morgan County, 25700 AL Hwy 24
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
8/7/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/9/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/10/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/11/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/12/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Morgan County
Decatur
8/12/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morgan-Lawrence American Red Cross Chapter, American Red Cross, 1541 5th ave SE
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
8/13/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/14/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/16/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/17/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
Madison County
8/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road
Huntsville
8/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 13550 Chaney Thompson Road
8/19/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Morgan County
Decatur
8/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westmeade Baptist Church, 2030 Beltline Rd SW,
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
8/20/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Morgan County
Decatur
8/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Church of Christ - Main Bldg., 2833 Danville Road
_______________
Lauderdale County
Florence
8/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rogers High School Lauderdale Co, Rogers High School, 300 Rogers Lane
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
8/21/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/23/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/24/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Lauderdale County
Florence
8/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Christ - Lauderdale Co, 12101 Hwy 20
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
8/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Madison County Blood Donation Center, 1101 Washington St
8/26/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/27/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
_______________
Marshall County
Boaz
8/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Parker Hannifin Boaz, 301 Wagner Drive
_______________
Madison County
Huntsville
8/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kord Technologies, 635 Discovery Dr. NW
8/28/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/30/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
8/31/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW
