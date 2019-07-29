North Alabama blood donors can get an Amazon gift card from the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage, so all blood or platelets donors from July 29 through August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.

The organization says it currently has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

For more information you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also schedule an appointment to donate by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive.”

The American Red Cross released this North Alabama donation schedule on Monday:

Madison County

Huntsville

7/29/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

7/30/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

DeKalb County

Fort Payne

7/31/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ruhama Baptist Church Fort Payne, 3310 County Road 81

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

7/31/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/2/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/3/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/4/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Madison County Blood Donation Center, 1101 Washington St

8/5/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/6/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Morgan County

Trinity

8/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Joe Wheeler EMC - Morgan County, 25700 AL Hwy 24

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

8/7/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/9/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/10/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/11/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/12/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Morgan County

Decatur

8/12/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Morgan-Lawrence American Red Cross Chapter, American Red Cross, 1541 5th ave SE

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

8/13/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/14/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/16/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/17/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

Madison County

8/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church, 1055 Hughes Road

Huntsville

8/18/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/18/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 13550 Chaney Thompson Road

8/19/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Morgan County

Decatur

8/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westmeade Baptist Church, 2030 Beltline Rd SW,

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

8/20/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Morgan County

Decatur

8/20/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Church of Christ - Main Bldg., 2833 Danville Road

_______________

Lauderdale County

Florence

8/21/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rogers High School Lauderdale Co, Rogers High School, 300 Rogers Lane

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

8/21/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/23/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/24/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Lauderdale County

Florence

8/25/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Christ - Lauderdale Co, 12101 Hwy 20

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

8/25/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Madison County Blood Donation Center, 1101 Washington St

8/26/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/27/2019: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

_______________

Marshall County

Boaz

8/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Parker Hannifin Boaz, 301 Wagner Drive

_______________

Madison County

Huntsville

8/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kord Technologies, 635 Discovery Dr. NW

8/28/2019: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/30/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW

8/31/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Huntsville Blood Donation Center, 1015 Airport Rd., SW