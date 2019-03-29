Clear

North Alabama basketball talent shining at Sweet 16

Cole Blackstock and Myles Parker got their basketball start in North Alabama.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Senior Cole Blackstock and Freshman Myles Parker both got their basketball start in North Alabama.

Cole played at Brooks High School and Parker at Madison Academy. Now they're on the same Auburn Tigers team who's looking to beat UNC in the Sweet 16.

Both players credit their North Alabama roots, to preparing them for D1 basketball. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events