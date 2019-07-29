North Alabama 'attack squirrel' suspect appears in court

The man accused of feeding meth to a squirrel and training it to be an attack animal is in court on Monday.
Mickey Paulk was arrested at the end of June in Lauderdale County after authorities spent several days searching for him. He will be arraigned on Monday in Limestone County.
Limestone County sheriff's deputies say Paulk fed a pet squirrel meth and trained it to be an attack animal. These are claims Paulk denies.
This all started last month when the Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a wild animal being kept as a pet and given drugs. The department says deputies searched Paulk's home, finding the squirrel in question but no Paulk.
They released the squirrel back into the wild, but Paulk said he got the squirrel back. In a Facebook live video, he laughed at the claims while holding the squirrel.
He was eventually caught in Lauderdale County after authorities say he took them on a short chase. He is now facing charges in Limestone County and from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Mickey Paulk will also be in court Tuesday morning. That's when he'll have a preliminary hearing for three charges. These are possession of a controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
