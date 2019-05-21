North Alabama air conditioning companies seeing boom in business due to high temps

As the temperatures continue to rise this week, air conditioning companies are seeing a boom in business.

One company told WAAY 31 it's getting more than 100 calls a day.

Joe East One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning manager, Mike Vanek, said there's been around-the-clock work for service calls.

"We've been running full force, and it's continuing with this heat," he said.

This time of year is normally busy as temperatures start to rise, but it's more than they are used to.

"It's a little bit busier than last year, but not much, maybe 10% or 20% more," he said.

The manager said he also goes out and gives estimates for potential customers. He said the company is getting more than 100 calls a day for service, and that means long work hours for everyone.

"We've got guys on call 24/7. We are changing out systems Monday-Saturday," he said.

Vanek explained the heat is putting extra stress on the unit, and he said changing out your filter once a month might help prevent issues. However, it still might not be able to handle the high temps.

"These units are running hard. If you really think about your air conditioning unit, these compressors are running for hours and hours," he said.

Vanek said that means they're looking for some help this summer to keep up with all the work.

"In the summertime, we might pick up helpers to go with the lead guys and split them up in that way," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to many companies across North Alabama who said they're also working around the clock. With Memorial Day coming up, companies said they plan to keep some of their workers on-call.