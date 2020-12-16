North Alabama adds several to signing class in December

North Alabama is coming off a strange season to say the least. Four non-conference games is all the Lions got in 2020. Still, UNA put together a solid signing class, with seven athletes making it official in December.

The University released this statement following signing day ceremonies.

FLORENCE, Ala. -- The University of North Alabama has signed seven football players to National Letters of Intent with the program, including four high school signees and three transfers.

UNA head coach Chris Willis said the Lions have added three wide receivers, a quarterback, a running back, a defensive lineman and a linebacker.

The high school signees include brothers Daylon and SunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., Jaquan Woods of Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Ala., and Noah Young of Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Ala.

The transfers joining the UNA program are junior linebacker Delawrence Butler from Jones Community College, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jarvis Jones from Marshall University and redshirt senior defensive lineman Nickolos Madourie from Temple University.

As a senior at Hoxie High School, Daylon Powell rushed for 1,867 yards and 34 touchdowns and passed for another 1,593 yards and 20 TDs. His brother ShunDerrick, a running back, rushed for 1,829 yards and 28 touchdowns of his own. Both received multiple FBS offers after earning first-team all-conference and first-team all-state honors and playing in the Blue-Grey All-American Game.

Woods was a three-year starter at Gadsden City and caught 33 passes for 520 yards and five TDs as a senior. A three-year starter in football, he also excelled on the track team.

Young caught 56 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns at Oak Mountain as a senior and was all-county in football and basketball.