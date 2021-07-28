North Alabama Zoological Society releases rendering of zoo, secures property

The North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZS) released a rendering of the zoo its planning to bring to Huntsville.

It also announced it secured land for the zoo and aquarium. The group said they secured about 500-acres of land between two properties.

One will house the zoo and the other will be a research and education center.

"We have been working on the project for the last 2 years setting the groundwork for creating a much wanted experience in our area," Executive Director Ethan Woodruff said. "Other regions and communities our size have them, now is the right time for us to get one."

Details on the exact location of the property will be released next week.