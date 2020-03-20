North Alabama YMCA turns facilities into child care centers during coronavirus shutdown

The YMCA is doing its part in helping the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the southeast branch on Weatherly Road in Huntsville and the Hogan Family branch on Park Square Lane are serving as child care facilities.

This comes after all the YMCA sites in Madison County announced they were shutting down fitness centers

WAAY 31 spoke with the director of the Hogan Family YMCA about why they decided to transition to full on child care.

The YMCA centers like the Hogan Family Center will be made into a child care facility for those essential workers and YMCA told us they wanted to do this to help alleviate stress from parents.

"We're trying to be proactive in terms of taking care of our heroes," said Daniel Kasambira, executive director of the Hogan Family YMCA.

Those heroes he's talking about are the first responders, health care professionals, pharmacists, grocery store employees and everyone else working during the coronavirus outbreak.

"A place where it's safe for the children to go, where we can do some activities and i'm not going to say distract them but understanding that they're still children and we want to make sure they're in a safe environment where they can drop off their kids," he said.

Kasambira told WAAY-31 the facilities will open for children on Monday, March 23, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He and his staff understand change is hard, but he is hoping this change will make some happy.

"We're a great community, a resilient community and we're going to make it through this challenging time," he said.

For now, the Southeast and the Hogan family centers will be the child care facilities and the Y told us the fitness centers will remain closed until April 5.

The cost of the program is $135 a week but the YMCA does have financial assistance available to those who need it.

The program will serve children in kindergarden through 8th grade and there is full and partial daycare avaiable.

