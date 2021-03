The North Alabama War Dawgs steamrolled the Atlanta Storm 132-101 in the ABA southeast regional championship Sunday.

Playing at James Clemens, the War Dawgs got off to a hot start and never looked back, draining deep threes and fours (part of an ABA rule) to advance to the ABA Final Eight in St. Louis.

War Dawgs' forward Tim Collins is also WAAY 31's Tim Collins -- a producer both on and off the court.