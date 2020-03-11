‘I'd rather be at home than having the coronavirus:’ Alabama A&M students OK talk of moving online

The number of universities shutting down due to concerns of the coronavirus is growing.

WAAY 31 reached out to universities in North Alabama to find out what they're doing. We learned Alabama A&M's IT team is already working on a plan in case students do have to finish the semester online.

Right now a decision has not been made on if this university will remain open for the rest of the semester, but students WAAY 31 spoke to say they've been hearing what's been happening at other universities and say if Alabama A&M does have to shut down they'd know it was for their safety.

"I'd rather be at home than having the coronavirus," Jada Furr, a student at Alabama A&M, said

Furr and her friend Kennedy Carter are both out of state students from Indiana.

They said they'd heard of some colleges in their hometown had to close down due to concerns about the coronavirus, and say if Alabama A&M decides to do the same, they'd understand

"I feel like it should if other places have closed down because our safety is just as important as everybody elses," Carter said.

Furr and Carter said the only things they're worried about are switching to all online classes, and having to move out of their dorms on short notice. A spokesperson for the university told me officials are discussing the possibility of closing the school, but haven't made the call.

He said the IT department is getting everything ready if it does happen.

Student Rodrick Guice told me he doesn't mind having to finish online.

"I mean as long as it lets people thats graduating finish their course and still graduate on time I feel like that's okay," Guice said.

Guice says he's only concerned with one thing.

"As long as I get to walk, that's all that matters," he said.

Students also told me they've noticed the university already has been taking precautions in student dorms and buildings around campus.

"At Knight they have the plastic silverware and the contained silverware like you have to unwrap, and they put hand sanitizer places."

The university says its closely monitoring everything going on with the coronavirus, but for right now it's urging students and staff to follow the CDC guidelines. We also reached out to the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Oakwood Univeristy and Calhoun Community College to see if they are considering closing their campuses. We are still waiting to hear back.