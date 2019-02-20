Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Alabama, Tennessee schools opening late, closing Thursday due to flooding

Check back for updates

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 4:37 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

These schools have reported closings and delayed openings for Thursday.

* Colbert County schools will open two hours late on Thursday

* Lauderdale County schools will open two hours late on Thursday

* Lincoln County and Giles County schools in Tennessee will be closed Thursday

* Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee will be closed Thursday

* Legacy Christian Academy in Killen opening at 10 a.m. Thursday

* Riverdale Christian Academy will be closed Thursday

Check back for updates as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events