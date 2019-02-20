North Alabama, Tennessee schools opening late, closing Thursday due to flooding

These schools have reported closings and delayed openings for Thursday.

* Colbert County schools will open two hours late on Thursday

* Lauderdale County schools will open two hours late on Thursday

* Lincoln County and Giles County schools in Tennessee will be closed Thursday

* Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee will be closed Thursday

* Legacy Christian Academy in Killen opening at 10 a.m. Thursday

* Riverdale Christian Academy will be closed Thursday

Check back for updates as we get them.