These schools have reported closings and delayed openings for Thursday.
* Colbert County schools will open two hours late on Thursday
* Lauderdale County schools will open two hours late on Thursday
* Lincoln County and Giles County schools in Tennessee will be closed Thursday
* Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee will be closed Thursday
* Legacy Christian Academy in Killen opening at 10 a.m. Thursday
* Riverdale Christian Academy will be closed Thursday
Check back for updates as we get them.
Related Content
- North Alabama, Tennessee schools opening late, closing Thursday due to flooding
- North Alabama roads closed due to flooding
- North Alabama schools closing early Wednesday due to rain, flooding
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- School closings due to weather
- Marshall County schools closed Thursday after flooding, frozen pipes
- Marshall Co. schools closing due to flu
- School closings and delays due to weather
- Scottsboro City Schools close due to flu
- More solar farms coming to North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
Scroll for more content...