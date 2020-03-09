Coronavirus has North Alabama supermarkets limiting amounts of items customers can buy

Concerns about Coronavirus are having an impact in supermarkets across North Alabama. Many now are limiting how much you can buy of certain products. The stores say that's because customers are buying in bulk and drastically limiting supplies.

Kroger stores have a sign up on certain aisles that says they are limiting the amount of water, cold and flu medicine and sanitation products to five per customer.

Shoppers said they believe that limit is fair and that Kroger is doing a good thing."

Brenity Chandler said she shops at Kroger at least once a week. When she came to the store Monday and walked by the aisle where hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes would be, she noticed it was pretty much empty

"It was very limited, it wasn't very much there," Chandler said.

Chandler said she discovered Kroger issued the limit after trying to buy sanitation wipes online. She says she knows a lot of people who have been trying to buy water and sanitation wipes in bulk as more coronavirus cases are reported.

She thinks it's a good thing Kroger is limiting the amount of water, sanitation products and cold and flu medicine customers can now buy.

"People probably buy like 10-20 of them, of the sanitizers and the waters and not even thinking of other people trying to get some," Chandler said.

"It;'s kind of surprising here in North alabama cause you don't really hear about too many crazy viruses going around," Daniel Watkins, who shops at Kroger, said.

Watkins was out buying water Monday when he noticed the sign. He says he was shocked to see water was one of the items Kroger had to limit.

"I understand I guess the Lysol and stuff but the water kind of doesn't make as much sense," Watkins said.

Kroger has not said how long it is going to put a limit on customers

"I've been seeing a lot of people just putting them in the buggies and not even caring what's left on the shelves and their is like nothing on the shelves and you want to help yourself too but you can't with other people trying to take everything for themself," Chandler said.

Publix has begun to limit certain items. Customers are only able to buy two of each: Hand soaps and sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, facial masks and gloves, disinfectant wipes and sprays, aerosol disinfectant sprays, facial tissue, cups, plates, utensils, and bleach.

WAAY 31 is still waiting to hear back from other stores.