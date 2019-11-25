North Alabama sheriff's plan to escort slain Lowndes County sheriff to final resting place

North Alabama sheriffs are shocked and saddened at the killing of Lowndes County Sheriff, Big John Williams.

Many sheriff's said it's a senseless crime.

Williams was shot and killed at a gas station in Henry located in Lowndes County Saturday night. Eyewitnesses and police said 18-year-old William Chase Johnson shot and killed the sheriff when he asked him to turn his loud music down.

Johnson is being held without bond in Elmore County.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the death of his friend Big John hasn't sunk in yet. The two men took office at the same time and quickly formed a bond.

"It's really hard to imagine how it will be without Big John being around," said Oliver.

Oliver said Big John stood at about 6'4", but he had an even bigger heart than his stature.

"Anybody that was around Big John would get to know him because he was just that kind of person. He was very personable and very outgoing," said Oliver.

Oliver said one of the many things that struck him about Sheriff Big John was his joy and pride of his family.

"It's one thing I really noticed about him at the conferences and stuff when they'd bring their kids he had his family with him and his grandkids. My kids would play with his grandkids and you could tell it was a big joy to him," said Oliver.

Oliver said he will be going to Big Johns funeral and they will escort his friend to his final resting place.

"In support of big john and his family and law enforcement family. He's going to be missed. He will be missed by many," said Oliver.

Sheriffs in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties will be going to Big John's funeral, too. Funeral arrangements for Sheriff Big John have not been set yet.