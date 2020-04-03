North Alabama Red Cross branch practices social distancing while helping families

We’re learning new information about how the Red Cross is assisting families while practicing social distancing.

Instead of responding directly to scenes, the Red Cross is working with the first responders on the scene to determine how to help. This could be by providing help over the phone or finding other ways to connect with the family if a phone is not an option.

"It's harder. You know our volunteers like to give those Red Cross hugs, and they like to have that personal one-on-one with clients. But right now, we're really working with everyone else to protect our volunteers and to protect our clients," said Khris Anderson, the executive director of the local Red Cross.

Anderson also told us the Red Cross is following guidelines set in place by the Alabama Department of Public Health. They are also still accepting blood donations and providing other services, such as mental health care.