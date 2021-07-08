North Alabama Olympian Quanesha Burks reacts to ban on fans at Tokyo games

Thursday, officials announced no fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The news impacts stand out North Alabama native and long jumper Quanesha Burks who has qualified for her first games this year.

“Not the ideal Olympics that you would like to attend, but I just went with it on a good show and right now I can’t control," Burks said.

"I definitely miss it but honestly my hometown is my support group and I know they’re going to be cheering me on leading up to the Olympics and that right there is enough,” Burks said.

Burks Graduated from Hartselle High School in 2013 and headed to the University of Alabama. She qualified in the long jump for Team USA.

Burks will fly out of the USA on July 24th and will compete on August 1st & 3rd.