North Alabama NAACP chapters call for Rep. Mo Brooks to resign

Some North Alabamians were outraged by Rep. Mo Brooks' statements at the D.C. Capitol riots, which included telling people to stop at the Capitol.

On Tuesday, the NAACP went so far as to call for his resignation.

Rep. Mo Brooks has been serving Alabama's 5th Congressional District for a decade.

North Alabama NAACP chapters are calling for his resignation after his remarks at last week's Capitol riots.

"Mo Brooks as a representative of Alabama, you represent me and I'm totally disappointed in your actions," said Rodney Gordon.

Gordon is the President of the Decatur/Morgan NAACP. He is one of the people who asked for Brooks' resignation because of comments he said at the Washington D.C. riots.

"You made us a shamble of the Preamble," said Gordon.

"Resign immediately, because of your selfish disregard for your constituents. The 5th District and the citizens of this country, we stand with the Alabama NAACP state conference and calling on your resignation," said Wilbert Woodruff, President of the Limestone County NAACP.

Woodruff says Brooks' time as representative for the 5th District is up, and if he does not resign, Woodruff says they will vote him out.

"We will follow the suggestion of our Governor, Kay Ivey, and vote you out," said Woodruff.

And Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says words matter.

"I would say words have meaning. When you say words, those words have meaning and the meaning of those words can call people to action, and you need to be very careful," said Mayor Battle.

We did reach out to Rep. Mo Brooks for comment, but he did not return our calls or emails. He did release a blanket statement to the public, though.

In his statement, he says, 'I will never apologize for fighting to win our causes for the ballot box. This is the American way!'

The NAACP wants him to resign immediately. Members say Brooks' time is up, and that if he does not resign, they will vote him out of office in 2022.

"We have lost faith and trust in him as a congressman. If he does not resign, we call on Congress to act, to expel him," said Benard Simelton, President of the Alabama NAACP.

Rep. Brooks' term does not end until January of 2023.