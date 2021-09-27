North Alabama Mural Trail launches; more than 125 works featured

The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association has announced the launch of a new trail that spans North Alabama, giving visitors and residents alike a chance to view artwork throughout the area.

Featuring more than 125 works of public art, the North Alabama Mural Trail encourages everyone to travel across the region and view incredible street art paintings while learning about the history of the cities and communities.

The North Alabama Mural Trail offers a self-guided tour and an opportunity to discover North Alabama's heritage, beauty and love of the arts, according to a release from ALMA. Along with a brief description of each mural, the mobile passport offers the artist (if known), street address, GPS coordinates and an interactive map.

Individuals can access the North Alabama Mural Trail mobile passport by visiting www.NorthALMuralTrail.org. Upon registering, the passport will be instantly delivered to the registrant's mobile phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately. There is no app to download. The pass can be saved to the mobile phone's home screen for easy, one-tap access.

"The North Alabama Mural Trail is not only for art enthusiasts, but for those who appreciate the transformation of a blank wall," said AMLA President and CEO Tami Reist. "Across the United States, there is a nationwide trend of celebrating public art, and whether you have an interest in art or not, we invite you to come see what our walls are saying in North Alabama."

People are encouraged to have cameras ready, as every mural boasts a unique design and vision. Trail participants can tag #NorthALMurals in selfies and pictures, with a chance to win a prize from Visit North Alabama after checking in at 25 sites. When visiting a participating mural location, simply check in using the mobile phone's GPS to record each visit.

For more information on the trail, click here.