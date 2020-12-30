Clear
North Alabama men's basketball games cancelled this weekend due to coronavirus

The ASUN Conference opener will have to wait for the Lions.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 2:54 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The 4-2 North Alabama Men's Basketball team will have to wait to open conference play.

The games schedule against FGCU in Fort Myers January 1-2 are cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case and contact tracing within the FGCU men's basketball program.

No makeup date has been set at this time.

The FGCU men have also postponed ASUN games at Liberty the following weekend. The UNA men will host Stetson Jan. 8-9 for two games to open ASUN play. Tip-off times for both games are set for 6 p.m. at Flowers Hall.

