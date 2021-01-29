North Alabama Men's Basketball continues winning ways

Make it six straight for the UNA Lions.

Five players reached double figures in scoring in the 82-78 win at North Florida on Friday. The win gives UNA a 10-3 overall record and keeps the Lions in first place in the ASUN standings with a 6-1 league mark.

Jamari Blackmon finished with 12 points while true freshman Detalian Brown scored all 11 of his points in the first half for the Lions. Youngblood and Emanuel Littles rounded out the top scorers for North Alabama with 10 points each. Littles also added a game-high 10 rebounds for his 12th career double-double.

The same two teams will play again on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. (CST) at the UNF Arena in Jacksonville.