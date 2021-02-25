North Alabama Medical Center to administer more than 4,800 doses of coronavirus vaccine this week

The North Alabama Medical Center in Florence is distributing a little over 4,800 first-round doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, but it's only for certain groups like teachers in Colbert and Lauderdale Counties, plus government and city frontline workers.

"If you show up and you are a member of the public, unfortunately, you will be turned away just because it's not in our allocation, and in order to keep getting vaccines, we have to follow the regulations of ADPH," said NAMC Spokesperson, Melissa Watkins.

Watkins said despite the restrictions, that's still thousands of people getting the vaccine, and they've waited on this moment and planned for it.

"It's very exciting. We've been waiting on this for a very long time, and when those vaccines came in, it was a celebration. We were excited because we knew we could help people in the Shoals get vaccinated," said Watkins.

Watkins said everyday this week, they've had certain school districts come on specific days. She said it's been organized and swift.

"People are in and out within minutes. Each school has a time and they have scheduled their employees, so they say 'at 10, these 50 employees are going at 11 o'clock. These employees are going,' so it's segmented. People pull up, they already have their registration completed, so it makes the process efficient," said Watkins.

On Friday, it will be Florence City Schools employees' day to get vaccinated. Teachers and students are doing an e-learning day so staff members can come at their designated times to get vaccinated.