North Alabama Medical Center staff enjoys free lunch during National Hospital Week

Three local organizations in the Shoals teamed up to support their local hospital as they celebrate National Hospital Week.

Mitchell Hollingsworth, Shoals Hospice and Shoals Home Health Care came together to provide lunch and entertainment to all 625 employees at the North Alabama Medical Center.

"The medical staff has had a tough year with the pandemic and everything, so we just wanted to celebrate and give something back to them for all the stuff that they have given to us and our community," said Brooke Rose, community education liaison for Mitchell Hollingsworth.

The event had live music, tacos and even a backdrop to take photos. The theme was 'Survivor,' as in the reality television show, but also hinting at everything our medical staff has had to overcome this past year.

This was the first time in over a year the hospital was able to have an event like this.