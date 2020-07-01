North Alabama Medical Center CEO says Florence hospital keeping coronavirus patients isolated

The North Alabama Medical Center (NAMC) in Florence said that despite the spike in cases across the state it's treating fewer than 15 coronavirus patients.

The hospital is located in Lauderdale County, where the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 173 new cases over the past 2 weeks.

NAMC CEO Russell Pigg said the coronavirus patients they have are being treated at a specialized unit that's separate from regular ICU patients.

"The nurses that work there and the caregivers that work there are isolated to those patients," said Pigg.

WAAY 31 asked Pigg for specific numbers on the coronavirus in-patients, their ages, and their conditions. He wouldn't go into those details, but said they're working with several agencies during the pandemic.

"We are a private hospital. Just like all other hospitals, we are reporting daily to the state. We are working closely with the CDC, the state, Dr. Landers, and all public health officials," said Pigg.

Alabama requires hospitals to have a state-approved plan ready to go if ICU units or the hospital in general becomes overrun with patients. While some hospitals disclose this information others don't. NAMC chooses not to release its plan.

WAAY 31 asked Pigg what his message is to people who feel the hospital isn't transparent with the public.

"Our message to the community is again our COVID patients are in the hospital with us on a daily basis and they are going to stay with us for the foreseeable future. We have adapted every part of this hospital to take care of COVID patients while we're taking care of heart attacks and strokes and other patients that need us," said Pigg.

Pigg said the nurses and doctors deserve all the praise for fighting this virus on the frontlines.