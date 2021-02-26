North Alabama Jewish community celebrates Purim on Friday

Wearing a mask now means fighting the spread of the coronavirus, but for some, wearing a mask on Friday had a whole different meaning.

The Jewish holiday, Purim, came to an end at sundown on Friday, but earlier in the day, wearing a mask symbolized perseverance for the Jewish community.

The Chabad of Huntsville had a Purim drive-thru celebration on Friday. Rabbi Moshe Cohen told WAAY 31 that the weather and the coronavirus couldn't put a damper on their festivities.

“Celebrating Purim really brings out that Jewish people are passionate about Judaism," he said. "They want to connect with their heritage. They want to connect with God and it brings out the very uniqueness of the Jewish people, so that as long as we are connected and bonded and have unity following the Torah, we’ll be able to survive forever.”

People were encouraged to wear costumes and required to wear masks.