North Alabama Homebuilding Academy exceeds class demands

Just a day after opening, classes for the North Alabama Home Builders Academy are at full capacity.

The wait list has more than 100 people!

We spoke with the program's director about why he thinks the demand is so high and what the academy will do for the next session.

"We always need people in trades whether you're building, remodeling, if you're just repairing stuff, we need those kind of people," said Barry Oxley.

Oxley is the executive officer with the North Alabama Home Builders Academy and Association.

Thursday night, they held their grand opening and very first class of 2020.

The class is at capacity with 15 students ranging from 18 years old to nearly 40, and Oxley said he's already getting questions about when the next classes are.

"The market here is busting. It's so big right now that we need more and more people and that will continue for the next 5 to 7 years," he said.

The academy offers an 8-week course in training for carpentry, electrical work, plumbing and heating and cooling system work.

Plus, all classes are free.

Oxley said he's already speaking with the rest of the team to find out how and when they'll open up the next session but says this to any eager candidate: "When you pay attention, do well, learn what we're teaching and show up, you're going to have an exciting career in the home building industry," he said.

At the end of every 8-week course, each student will receive $200 worth of gear and equipment to jumpstart their future.

In order to qualify for the program, you must be 18 or older, have a desire to work in the home building industry, be allowed to work in the United States and pass a drug screening.

Though the first session is closed, Oxley told us still apply for the next available session here