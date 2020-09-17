North Alabama Emergency Management departments are helping in the Gulf

Emergency management officials from here in North Alabama are down in Baldwin County to help coordinate Hurricane Sally clean up efforts.

Two people from Colbert Emergency Management, Keith Reaves and Jody Hitt, are both in the Gulf helping along with Franklin County Emergency Management Director, Mary Glass, and others from Jackson County EMA.

Colbert County Emergency Management Director, Michael David Smith, said his crew members are down in the Baldwin County Emergency Command Center to give their EMA relief because they've been there since the storm hit.

Reaves and Hitt are corrdinating resources and pointing other crews on where they're needed.

"They are helping manage some of that type of stuff figure out what's coming in where does it need to go to and where does it need to stage until it's ready and things of that nature," said Smith.

Smith said even in the middle of a pandemic they can't stop helping those who need it and he's proud of his guys for stepping up and answering the call.

"It's going to be hot and it's going to be hard for them to do any physical work with these masks on but at the same time they are going to be around a lot of folks and they are going to have to do their best to protect themselves and protect each other," said Smith.

Smith said there is another call for crews from utility to emergency management to be on stand by. He said his guys could be there through the weekend.