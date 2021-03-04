North Alabama disaster relief organization to send help to flood victims in KY

A local organization in decatur is helping people impacted by flooding in Kentucky.

Buckets of supplies will be heading to parts of Eastern Kentucky.

They include cleaning and hygiene supplies.

The buckets will be shipped out of the United Methodist Disaster Response Warehouse on Monday.

In total, 300 cleaning buckets and hygiene kits will be given out to help families in need.

"Just a variety of things to kind of clean a house up and get it ready so they don't have to worry about trying to find supplies to do that," said Cindy Sandlin, United Methodist Disaster Response in Decatur.

The organization is always looking for supplies and volunteers.

